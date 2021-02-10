NJPW News: Hiroshi Tanahashi Open to Facing Hiromu for NEVER Openweight Title, Taichi Regains His Iron Fingers

– Announcer Chris Carlton tweeted during today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima that Hiroshi Tanahashi said on commentary that he’d be willing to face Hiromu Takahashi for the NEVER Openweight title. Takahashi was in action at today’s card and defended his IWGP Junior Heavyweight title against SHO.

Carlton tweeted, “Tanahashi just said he’s open to facing Hiromu. ‘This belt is openweight.’ #njnbg” Tanahashi won the NEVER Openweight title last month at The New Beginning in Nagoya after beating Shingo Takagi.

Tanahashi just said he’s open to facing Hiromu. ‘This belt is openweight’ #njnbg — chris charlton (@reasonjp) February 10, 2021

– Also at today’s NJPW event, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. failed to regain the tag team titles against Guerrillas of Destiny. G.o.D. won the match by DQ. However, Taichi did manage to retrieve his iron fingers. Taichi was so worked up that after getting the fingers back, he almost attacked Kanemaru. You can view some clips from the matchup below: