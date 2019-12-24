NJPW News: Hiroshi Tanahashi Thinks Chris Jericho Should Put Up AEW World Title In Possible Rematch, Jericho NJPW Recount Video

– Hiroshi Tanahashi believes that, should he beat Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom and Jericho wants a rematch, the AEW World Title should be in play. Tanahashi is set to face Jericho in the second night of the Tokyo Dome and told Tokyo Sport that should he win, Jericho should put up his AEW championship in any possible rematch.

“Isn’t he the champion over there?,” Tanahashi said. “If I win and Jericho asks for one more match, I think I should be able to get a title shot. That would open a door that hasn’t been opened yet.”

Tanahashi also weighed in on Jericho’s Painmaker persona, saying, “How long has Jericho claimed to be the Painmaker? That happened because Rain Maker (Kazuchika Okada) was using the Rain Maker as a finisher, so I’ve been thinking of a new moniker for him. It’s ‘Ace vs. Joker,’ because have you noticed that the ace is an advantage for playing cards?”

