NJPW News: Jon Moxley Says Tetsuya Naito is Crazy, Jay White Slams Fighting Spirit Unleashed Poster

– Jon Moxley dcleared Tetsuya Naito crazy before of their NJPW match earlier today. NJPW shared video of Moxley backstage at G1 Climax 29 on Saturday after the two faced off as part of a tag team match. Moxley said Naito was another of those guys who seemed determined to kill himself in the ring, and said Naito is “the nuttiest son of a b**ch I’ve ever seen in the ring, and that’s saying something.” Moxley defeated Naito in Sunday morning’s match.

– Jay White wasn’t too happy with the poster for Fighting Spirit Unleashed — namely, that he wasn’t on it. White posted to Twitter in response to the poster, as you can see below: