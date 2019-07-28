wrestling / News
NJPW News: Jon Moxley Says Tetsuya Naito is Crazy, Jay White Slams Fighting Spirit Unleashed Poster
July 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Jon Moxley dcleared Tetsuya Naito crazy before of their NJPW match earlier today. NJPW shared video of Moxley backstage at G1 Climax 29 on Saturday after the two faced off as part of a tag team match. Moxley said Naito was another of those guys who seemed determined to kill himself in the ring, and said Naito is “the nuttiest son of a b**ch I’ve ever seen in the ring, and that’s saying something.” Moxley defeated Naito in Sunday morning’s match.
– Jay White wasn’t too happy with the poster for Fighting Spirit Unleashed — namely, that he wasn’t on it. White posted to Twitter in response to the poster, as you can see below:
Typical bullshit graphic/poster. https://t.co/ttzmsjwHXV
— Switchblade (@JayWhiteNZ) July 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Why He Never Got an Offer to Jump to WCW, Whether He Would Have If Asked
- Jim Ross Explains Why He Turned Down Raw Reunion Appearance, Whether Creative Plans Were Pitched
- Mandy Rose Clarifies Status of Next Week’s Match With IIconics, Weighs in on Speculation of Romantic Angle With Sonya Deville
- Daniel Bryan Wasn’t Scheduled For Smackdown Despite Teasers