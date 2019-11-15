NJPW News: Jon Moxley Still Expected to Work Wrestle Kingdom 14, Early WK Ticket Sales, San Jose Show Does Good Attendance

– While it has yet to be announced, Jon Moxley is still expected to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January. According to The WON, it is believed in AEW that Moxley will work the Tokyo Dome show, but are not 100% certain that will be the case.

As reported last month, Moxley could have a match with Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Championship. There was groundwork laid for Archer vs. Juice Robinson at NJPW’s San Jose show, but they could do separate title matches on the two nights of the show.

– The site also notes that ticket sales for the Tokyo Dome show are currently ahead of the pace for last year’s show, which was the first Tokyo Dome sell-out in nearly two decades.

– According to the WON, the company’s San Jose show drew an impressive audience with 2,207 paid attendance out of 2,450 total. The number is particularly significant for a Japanese show in America considering it went up against AEW Full Gear head-to-head.