– CBS Sports tweeted out a video of Jushin “Thunder” Liger throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game when shenanigans ensued.

Every first pitch should be this spectacular. pic.twitter.com/z9DWZbJjFc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 13, 2018

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has launched an English language version of the website for the G1 Climax. You can find it here.