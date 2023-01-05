wrestling / News

NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega Team Up For First Time Ever, Okada Accepts Shingo Takagi’s Challenge, Jay White Challenges Hikuleo To ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ Match

January 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW omega-vs-okada Kenny Omega Image Credit: NJPW

– Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega, former rivals in NJPW, teamed up for the first time ever at New Year’s Dash. The two defeated United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare in the main event.

– Speaking of Okada, he accepted the challenge of Shingo Takagi for a future IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match. Okada said it could happen ‘anyplace, anywhere.’

– Jay White, who lost his title to Okada at Wrestle Kingdom, took his frustrations out on Hikuleo. White then challenged Hikuleo to a ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ match.

