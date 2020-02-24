wrestling / News

NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay Video, Nakanishi Interview

February 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Kazuchika Okada G1 Supercard

– NJPW released Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay from NJPW 2018 Anniversary event.

– It’s all going to plan for Bullet Club.

– Uemura brought the fight to Suzuki-gun.

Part two of the retirement interview with Manabu Nakanishi.

