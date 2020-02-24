wrestling / News
NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay Video, Nakanishi Interview
February 24, 2020
– NJPW released Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay from NJPW 2018 Anniversary event.
– It’s all going to plan for Bullet Club.
– Uemura brought the fight to Suzuki-gun.
– Part two of the retirement interview with Manabu Nakanishi.
