NJPW News: Kenny Omega On The History of the Golden Lovers, Kevin Kelly On If Australia Shows Will Air On NJPW World, Honor Rising Opening Video

February 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega Global Wars

– Kenny Omega retweeted a look at the nine-year history of the Golden Lovers, his team with Kota Ibushi. The two recently reunited in NJPW after teaming in early 2009 for DDT Wrestling.

– Kevin Kelly was recently asked by a fan if the recent NJPW shows in Australia (Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth) will be available on NJPW World. He replied that it would, although he didn’t know in what form.

– Here’s the opening video for this weekend’s ROH/NJPW Honor Rising shows.

