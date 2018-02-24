NJPW News: Kenny Omega On The History of the Golden Lovers, Kevin Kelly On If Australia Shows Will Air On NJPW World, Honor Rising Opening Video

– Kenny Omega retweeted a look at the nine-year history of the Golden Lovers, his team with Kota Ibushi. The two recently reunited in NJPW after teaming in early 2009 for DDT Wrestling.

I don't really have wrestling-related followers but all I want to talk about is how the best thing in professional wrestling right now is a complex, epic, and (currently) happy gay love story, 9 years in the making and featuring two of the best in the world. It's remarkable. pic.twitter.com/B6sPxSyLYw — Simpsons Reference (@EffingBoring) February 23, 2018

A great read for those unfamiliar with the #GoldenLovers history but are interested to know our backstory. https://t.co/EfNmk656UK — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 24, 2018

– Kevin Kelly was recently asked by a fan if the recent NJPW shows in Australia (Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth) will be available on NJPW World. He replied that it would, although he didn’t know in what form.

@realkevinkelly heard on last night's broadcast you'll be coming to the next Aus tour, good news! Is that a possible hint it's being broadcasted on NJPW World? — Mili Simic (@milisimic) February 23, 2018

It's in the works. We are voicing this tour's shows soon for release on @njpwworld. "Live" would be ideal for the return. https://t.co/jZpQy54n3T — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) February 23, 2018

YEEEeESSSS…… do you know if it will be each show seperate or will it be aired in one whole package like a best of? — Samuel Russell (@thespidy314) February 23, 2018

Not sure yet — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) February 24, 2018

– Here’s the opening video for this weekend’s ROH/NJPW Honor Rising shows.