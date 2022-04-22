wrestling / News

NJPW News: KENTA Hints At Match With CM Punk, Free Episode of NJPW Strong, Highlights From Windy City Riot

April 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
KENTA AEW Dynamite NJPW Image Credit: AEW

– KENTA is once again hinting at a possible match with CM Punk, which seems more possible now than ever. He shared a photo of Punk in place of John Wick, with a date of June 26. That’s the date of the AEW-NJPW event Forbidden Door in Chicago. He warned Punk there was ‘no way out.’

– New Japan has released a free episode of NJPW Strong on Youtube.

– NJPW has also posted highlights from last week’s Windy City Riot event.

