NJPW News: KENTA Hints At Match With CM Punk, Free Episode of NJPW Strong, Highlights From Windy City Riot

– KENTA is once again hinting at a possible match with CM Punk, which seems more possible now than ever. He shared a photo of Punk in place of John Wick, with a date of June 26. That’s the date of the AEW-NJPW event Forbidden Door in Chicago. He warned Punk there was ‘no way out.’

NO WAY OUT pic.twitter.com/9lQlS8gTdd — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 22, 2022

– New Japan has released a free episode of NJPW Strong on Youtube.

– NJPW has also posted highlights from last week’s Windy City Riot event.