NJPW News: Matches From G1 Climax Night 10, Okada Thinks Match With Omega Will Be a Draw

– Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW and discussed the G1 Climax tournament. Okada discussed his upcoming opponents including Kenny Omega and more.

Okada said of his match with Omega on August 12th, “[It will be] a draw. [Laughs] Kenny will have thought of that too. I think he’ll be aggressive right from the bell. I have to be, too. …Of all these group matches, this is the one where winning or losing makes the most difference. It’s just a league match, it’s not even the final, but the whole world will be taking notice. That match might get even more attention than the final itself.”

– NJPW also posted the first two matches from Sunday’s Night Ten of the G1 Climax. The matches were Evil vs. Toru Yano and Minoru Suzuki vs. Tama Tonga, both from in Block B.

