wrestling / News
NJPW News: New Year Dash Sells Out, NJPW Broadcast Team Reviews 2019
December 29, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW has officially sold out its New Year Dash show. The company announced on Twitter that the event, which takes place on January 6th, is sold out. The only thing announced for the show is Jushin “Thunder” Liger’s retirement ceremony:
【完売御礼】「NEW YEAR DASH!!」
2020年1月6日（月）東京・大田区総合体育館大会の前売券は全席種完売となりました。小中高生券含め、当日券の発売は一切ございません。
「新日本プロレスワールド」「CSテレ朝チャンネル２」の生中継もご利用ください。#njpw #njwk14 #新日本プロレス pic.twitter.com/c4YhypucTy
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社営業部 (@njpw_nyao) December 29, 2019
– NJPW posted video of its English broadcast team (Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, Rocky Romero, and Chris Charlton) reviewing the past year in the company and previewing Wrestle Kingdom 14:
More Trending Stories
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE
- Nine-Year-Old Child With Dyslexia Makes John Cena Mosaic from Rubik’s Cubes
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other