NJPW News: New Year Dash Sells Out, NJPW Broadcast Team Reviews 2019

– NJPW has officially sold out its New Year Dash show. The company announced on Twitter that the event, which takes place on January 6th, is sold out. The only thing announced for the show is Jushin “Thunder” Liger’s retirement ceremony:

– NJPW posted video of its English broadcast team (Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, Rocky Romero, and Chris Charlton) reviewing the past year in the company and previewing Wrestle Kingdom 14: