wrestling / News

NJPW News: New Year Dash Sells Out, NJPW Broadcast Team Reviews 2019

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW New Year's Dash 2020

– NJPW has officially sold out its New Year Dash show. The company announced on Twitter that the event, which takes place on January 6th, is sold out. The only thing announced for the show is Jushin “Thunder” Liger’s retirement ceremony:

– NJPW posted video of its English broadcast team (Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, Rocky Romero, and Chris Charlton) reviewing the past year in the company and previewing Wrestle Kingdom 14:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW New Year Dash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading