NJPW News: Preview of 2018 Shows, Ticket Update For US Show, War Machine Finished With Company

– NJPW has released a preview of their upcoming year, including the likes of New Beginning, New Japan Cup 2018, Best of the Super Jr., and G1 Climax 28. You can see the video below:

– PWInsider reports that War Machine officially finished their commitments to NJPW at New Year Dash.

– Tickets go on sale for NJPW’s US show in Long Beach, California on January 29th. The show takes place on March 25th at Long Beach State University’s Walter Pyramid and will run from $50 to $200. Advertised for the show so far are Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito and The Young Bucks.