 

wrestling / News

NJPW News: Shibata Says He’s Not Retired Yet, Jay White & Cody Trade Barbs

March 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Katsuyori Shibata

– During a fan expo at the NJPW dojo on Saturday, Katsuyori Shibata said that he is not yet retired from the ring. Shibata, who is head trainer at the dojo, said (as you can see belows) that he is not done yet and that while he’s currently focused on his training work, he does plan to compete again.

Shibata suffered a subdural hematoma at NJPW Sakura Genesis in April of 2017 and underwent surgery to fix it.

– IWGP United States Champion Jay White and Cody traded shots over the weekend. White said at a Q&A during the fan expo that Adam Page is Cody’s “real b***h,” after which Cody posted to Twitter:

article topics :

Cody, Jay White, Katsuyori Shibata, NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading