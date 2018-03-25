 

wrestling / News

NJPW News: Strong Style Evolved Preview Videos, Kazuchika Okada & Zack Sabre Jr Comment on New Japan Cup Finals

March 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Style Evolved

– NJPW has released two preview videos for tonight’s Strong Style Evolved. You can see the videos below, which have Kevin Kelly speaking with Rocky Romero and Scorpio Sky:

– The company also released this video to YouTube of Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Zack Sabre Jr. commenting after the New Japan Cup finals. Sabre Jr. beat Tanahashi in the finals to earn a shot at Okada at Sakura Genesis on April 1st. English subtitles are available for the video:

