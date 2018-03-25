NJPW News: Strong Style Evolved Preview Videos, Kazuchika Okada & Zack Sabre Jr Comment on New Japan Cup Finals

– NJPW has released two preview videos for tonight’s Strong Style Evolved. You can see the videos below, which have Kevin Kelly speaking with Rocky Romero and Scorpio Sky:

@realkevinkelly speaks with @azucarRoc at the brand new NJPW Dojo from the "Strong Style Saturday" fan event! Things are heating up in preparation for STRONG STYLE EVOLVED on Sunday! Sign up Now and Stay tune to https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njSSE #NJPWWorld pic.twitter.com/nSdtni3ptj — njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 25, 2018

@realkevinkelly speaks with @ScorpioSky at the brand new NJPW Dojo from the "Strong Style Saturday" fan event! Things are heating up in preparation for STRONG STYLE EVOLVED on Sunday! Sign up Now and Stay tune to https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njSSE #NJPWWorld pic.twitter.com/saAeFGrMQx — njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 25, 2018

– The company also released this video to YouTube of Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Zack Sabre Jr. commenting after the New Japan Cup finals. Sabre Jr. beat Tanahashi in the finals to earn a shot at Okada at Sakura Genesis on April 1st. English subtitles are available for the video: