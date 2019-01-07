NJPW News: Takashi Iizuka to Retire Next Month, Lineups for New Beginning Shows

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Takashi Iizuka will retire from the ring next month. Iizuka’s retirement date was announced as February 21st at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo per Wrestling Observer. The opponent for his final match has yet to be revealed.

– The company has announced the lineups for their New Beginning shows next month as follows:

February 2nd – Sapporo

* Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura

* Toa Henare and Manabu Nakanishi vs. Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida

* Tiger Mask and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. TAKA Michinoku and Takashi Iizuka

* Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe vs. Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi

* SANADA vs. Minoru Suzuki

* EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale and Jay White

February 3rd – Sapporo

* Toa Henare vs. Yota Tsuji

* Tiger Mask and Manabu Nakanishi vs. Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida

* Ren Narita and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. TAKA Michinoku and Takashi Iizuka

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe vs. Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* YOSHI-HASHI, Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Jay White

* Shingo Takagi and BUSHI vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships

* SANADA and EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki for the IWGP Tag Team Championships

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship

February 11th – Osaka

* Jushin Thunder Lyger, Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. TAKA Michinoku, Takashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki

* SANADA and EVIL vs. Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi

* YOSHI-HASHI and Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi

* Toru Yano and Togi Makabe vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* Taiji Ishimori vs. Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship