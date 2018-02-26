NJPW News: Three Matches Set For Strong Style Evolved, New Being The Elite, Matt Jackson Comments on Needing a Bigger Building

– NJPW confirmed the following matches as official for the March 25th Strong Style Evolved event…

* The Golden Lovers (Omega & Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks

* IWGP US Champion Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* Rey Mysterio will go against Jushin “Thunder” Liger

As a friend, I’m not sure if I’m ready – but as a team, I promise that the #GoldenLovers will be. https://t.co/pAxYEYDvku — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 26, 2018

– Speaking of Strong Style Evolved, Matt Jackson says that NJPW should have ran a bigger building. The Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California typically holds around 5,000-6,000 people depending on the seat arrangement. The event sold out in under 20 minutes, with ticket prices originally ranging from $50-$200.

We should’ve ran a bigger building.

YOUNG BUCKS VS GOLDEN LOVERS in Long Beach for @njpw1972. https://t.co/6JAN0A4Hgv pic.twitter.com/2FZIVXN4zX — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) February 26, 2018

– Here is the latest edition of Being The Elite…