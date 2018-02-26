 

wrestling / News

NJPW News: Three Matches Set For Strong Style Evolved, New Being The Elite, Matt Jackson Comments on Needing a Bigger Building

February 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NJPW’s NJPW Logo New Japan Pro Wrestling

– NJPW confirmed the following matches as official for the March 25th Strong Style Evolved event…

* The Golden Lovers (Omega & Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks
* IWGP US Champion Jay White vs. Hangman Page
* Rey Mysterio will go against Jushin “Thunder” Liger

– Speaking of Strong Style Evolved, Matt Jackson says that NJPW should have ran a bigger building. The Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California typically holds around 5,000-6,000 people depending on the seat arrangement. The event sold out in under 20 minutes, with ticket prices originally ranging from $50-$200.

– Here is the latest edition of Being The Elite…

Being The Elite, NJPW, Strong Style Evolved, Larry Csonka

