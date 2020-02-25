NJPW News: Updated Anniversary Event Lineup, New Japan Road Backstage Promo Clips

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the company’s NJPW Anniversary event. It’s scheduled for March 3 at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. In the previously announced main event, Tetsuya Naito will defend both of his titles against IWGP junior heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi in a non-title match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* Gabriel Kidd, Tiger Mask, and Yuji Nagata vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, and Minoru Suzuki

* Toa Henare, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. DOUKI, Taichi, and Zack Sabre Jr.

* SHO, YOH, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, and Shingo Takagi

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi (Non-Title Match)

