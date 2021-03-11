wrestling

NJPW News: Updated Brackets For New Japan Cup After Night Six, New Addition To The Roku Channel

March 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW New Japan Cup

– After night six of the New Japan Cup happened early this morning, NJPW has released the updated brackets for the New Japan Cup. You can find that below. The show featured EVIL defeating Jeff Cobb and Toru Yano defeating Great-O-Khan in the second round.

– The latest episode of NJPW on the Roku Channel features: “The New Beginning in Sapporo : Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi – Suzuki-gun’s Taichi takes on Kazuchika Okada in a heated match in Taichi’s home prefecture of Hokkaido. Can Taichi topple the former champion and claim the biggest victory of his career?

