NJPW News: Updated Brackets For New Japan Cup After Night Six, New Addition To The Roku Channel

– After night six of the New Japan Cup happened early this morning, NJPW has released the updated brackets for the New Japan Cup. You can find that below. The show featured EVIL defeating Jeff Cobb and Toru Yano defeating Great-O-Khan in the second round.

Dark day for the United Empire as Yano survives O-Khan, and EVIL uses 3 on 1 advantage to progress. New Japan CUPdate:https://t.co/LDh3GSfivS#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/rd7WkHm6fs — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 11, 2021

– The latest episode of NJPW on the Roku Channel features: “The New Beginning in Sapporo : Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi – Suzuki-gun’s Taichi takes on Kazuchika Okada in a heated match in Taichi’s home prefecture of Hokkaido. Can Taichi topple the former champion and claim the biggest victory of his career?“