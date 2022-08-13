wrestling / News

NJPW News: Updated Lineup for Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Reminder on Tonight’s Strong

August 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Strong 8-21 - Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori Image Credit: NJPW

As noted, NJPW is returning to The Vermont Hollywood on Saturday, August 21. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Taiji Ishimore vs. Alan Angels
* Aaron Solo vs. Che Cabrera
* Adrian Quest vs. Peter Avalon
* Keita Murray vs. QT Marshall
* Mascara Dorada vs. Misterioso
* Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood
* KUSHIDA, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and Taylor Rust vs. The Bullet Club (Jay White, Hikuleo, Juice Robinson, and Chase Owens)

– A new episode of NJPW Strong airs tonight on New Japan World. Tonight’s show will feature the finals of the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament. Here’s the lineup:

* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)
* Big Damo vs. Hikuleo
* Shane Haste vs. Jorel Nelson

