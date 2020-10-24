NJPW News: Updated Road to Power Struggle Lineups, Power Struggle Preview Video

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has released the updated lineups for the upcoming Road to Power Struggle events slated for Sunday, November 1 and Monday, November 2. Both cards will be held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. As noted, NJPW will reveal the entrants for the Best of the Super Juniors 27 tournament Monday, November 2. Here are the updated lineups:

November 1

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Chase Owens

* Kazuchika Okada and Gabriel Kidd vs. Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan

* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and Toru Yano vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

November 2

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi (c) vs. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Chase Owens

* Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Kazuchika Okada and Yuya Uemura vs. Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan

* Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd

– NJPW also released the following preview video for the upcoming Power Struggle card in November. The event will be held on November 7 in Osaka, Japan at the Osaka Prefectural Gym.