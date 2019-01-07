Quantcast

NJPW News: Will Ospreay Reacts To Kenny Omega’s Exit, Update On Kota Ibushi’s Injury

January 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay PROGRESS NJPW

– As we reported earlier today, Kenny Omega announced that he is leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling after his loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Will Ospreay reacted to Omega’s announcement, as well as that of KUSHIDA, who is also leaving. He wrote on Twitter:

– We previously noted that Kota Ibushi suffered a concussion during his match with Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 13. During an NJPW Press Conference last night, it was announced that Ibushi will not be part of the New Beginning tour due to the injury. It’s unknown when he’ll be cleared.

