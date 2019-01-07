NJPW News: Will Ospreay Reacts To Kenny Omega’s Exit, Update On Kota Ibushi’s Injury

– As we reported earlier today, Kenny Omega announced that he is leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling after his loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Will Ospreay reacted to Omega’s announcement, as well as that of KUSHIDA, who is also leaving. He wrote on Twitter:

Incredibly upsetting. I know we are not in the same faction but I have nothing but the utmost respect for @KennyOmegamanX for continuously vgoin above & beyond the line of duty. You’ve completely changed the game and not enough thanks can be said. Thank you Kenny https://t.co/EGl1aKtJL9 — “A̶e̶r̶i̶a̶l̶ Assassin” Will Ospreay (@WillOspreay) January 7, 2019

Thank you for my 1st match in Japan.

Thank you for the motivation.

Thank you for carrying the junior division so long.

But most of all thank you for so many learning experiences. Feel like a huge part of my life has gone but I’m very happy for you.

Congratulations @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/REYjeEhDpu — “A̶e̶r̶i̶a̶l̶ Assassin” Will Ospreay (@WillOspreay) January 7, 2019

– We previously noted that Kota Ibushi suffered a concussion during his match with Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 13. During an NJPW Press Conference last night, it was announced that Ibushi will not be part of the New Beginning tour due to the injury. It’s unknown when he’ll be cleared.