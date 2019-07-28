wrestling / News

NJPW News: Will Ospreay Shares Story of Young Fan Interaction, Kazuchika Okada ROH Throwback Match

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Will Ospreay had a great interaction with a very young fan in Nagoya, Japan and had to share it on Twitter. Ospreay noted that he was walking around the city and a small toddler hugged his leg, asked for a photo and gave him, a hug:

– ROH has posted their latest throwback match, with Kazuchika Okada facing Dalton Castle at 2016’s ROH Death Before Dishonor XIV:

