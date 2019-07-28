wrestling / News
NJPW News: Will Ospreay Shares Story of Young Fan Interaction, Kazuchika Okada ROH Throwback Match
July 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Will Ospreay had a great interaction with a very young fan in Nagoya, Japan and had to share it on Twitter. Ospreay noted that he was walking around the city and a small toddler hugged his leg, asked for a photo and gave him, a hug:
Like honestly heart just melted.
Got recognised walking round Nagoya took some photos with fans. Then a small toddler just hugged my leg. Most adorable moment where she had her arms up and asked for a photo, just gave me the biggest hug ever.
Needed that, thank you 😊
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 28, 2019
– ROH has posted their latest throwback match, with Kazuchika Okada facing Dalton Castle at 2016’s ROH Death Before Dishonor XIV:
