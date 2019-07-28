NJPW News: Will Ospreay Shares Story of Young Fan Interaction, Kazuchika Okada ROH Throwback Match

– Will Ospreay had a great interaction with a very young fan in Nagoya, Japan and had to share it on Twitter. Ospreay noted that he was walking around the city and a small toddler hugged his leg, asked for a photo and gave him, a hug:

Like honestly heart just melted. Got recognised walking round Nagoya took some photos with fans. Then a small toddler just hugged my leg. Most adorable moment where she had her arms up and asked for a photo, just gave me the biggest hug ever. Needed that, thank you 😊 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 28, 2019

– ROH has posted their latest throwback match, with Kazuchika Okada facing Dalton Castle at 2016’s ROH Death Before Dishonor XIV: