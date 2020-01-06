wrestling / News

NJPW News: Will Ospreay Wrestles After Ankle Injury, Jon Moxley Attacks Minoru Suzuki, New Year’s Dash Attendance

January 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Will Ospreay Surprised

– There were rumors over the weekend that Will Ospreay suffered an ankle injury or a broken heel during his match with Hiromu Takahashi on the first night of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. While the severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed, Ospreay did wrestle at New Year’s Dash this morning. He teamed with Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI and Robbie Eagles against Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer, and Taichi. According to reports, he was favoring his ankle during his time in the ring.

– After being attacked by him during night two of Wrestle Kingdom, Jon Moxley returned the favor following Suzuki’s match at New Year’s Dash. You can see gifs of the attack below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc.

– New Year’s Dash had an attendance of 4,078 fans. The combined total attendance for all three nights of NJPW action was 74,149.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jon Moxley, NJPW New Year's Dash 2020, Will Ospreay, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading