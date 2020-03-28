NJPW News: Wrestle Dynasty Ticket Pre-Sale Set for April 8, More New Beginning USA Match Videos

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced a ticket pre-sale for the Wrestle Dynasty show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The ticket pre-sale will kick off on April 8. The event is scheduled for MSG on August 22. You can see the announcement video on the ticket pre-sale below.

– NJPW released a number of free match videos from The New Beginning USA 2020 tour. You can check out those videos below.











