wrestling / News
NJPW News: Wrestle Dynasty Ticket Pre-Sale Set for April 8, More New Beginning USA Match Videos
March 28, 2020 | Posted by
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced a ticket pre-sale for the Wrestle Dynasty show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The ticket pre-sale will kick off on April 8. The event is scheduled for MSG on August 22. You can see the announcement video on the ticket pre-sale below.
– NJPW released a number of free match videos from The New Beginning USA 2020 tour. You can check out those videos below.
