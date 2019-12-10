wrestling / News
NJPW News: World Tag League Final Highlights, Free Okada vs. Naito Match Video
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW released some additional highlight videos and post-match interview clips for NJPW World Tag League Final. As noted, during the event, Jon Moxley made his return to NJPW, and he challenged US champion Lance Archer to a Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Also Hiroshi Tanahashi responded to Chris Jericho. You can check out those clips below.
– A free NJPW match video is out today featuring Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito from Wrestle Kingdom 8. You can watch the full match in the player below.
