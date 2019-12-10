wrestling / News

NJPW News: World Tag League Final Highlights, Free Okada vs. Naito Match Video

December 10, 2019
NJPW World Tag League

– NJPW released some additional highlight videos and post-match interview clips for NJPW World Tag League Final. As noted, during the event, Jon Moxley made his return to NJPW, and he challenged US champion Lance Archer to a Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Also Hiroshi Tanahashi responded to Chris Jericho. You can check out those clips below.





– A free NJPW match video is out today featuring Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito from Wrestle Kingdom 8. You can watch the full match in the player below.

NJPW, NJPW World Tag League, Jeffrey Harris

