NJPW News: World Tag League Final Highlights, Free Okada vs. Naito Match Video

– NJPW released some additional highlight videos and post-match interview clips for NJPW World Tag League Final. As noted, during the event, Jon Moxley made his return to NJPW, and he challenged US champion Lance Archer to a Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Also Hiroshi Tanahashi responded to Chris Jericho. You can check out those clips below.











– A free NJPW match video is out today featuring Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito from Wrestle Kingdom 8. You can watch the full match in the player below.