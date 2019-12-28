wrestling / News
NJPW News: Year in Review, Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi Speak Ahead of WK 14
December 28, 2019
– NJPW released a new video featuring the English Broadcast team of Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, Rocky Romero, and Chris Charlton conducting a look back at 2019 for the promotion. You can check out that video below.
– NJPW also released some special long interviews with Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada this week ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome. They are provided with English subtitles. You can check those out below.
