wrestling / News
NJPW News: Zack Sabre Jr. Working With Beyond Wrestling, STRONG 99 Available Online
February 10, 2023 | Posted by
– Beyond Wrestling recently announced that NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. will be joining the promotion for their upcoming Perfection Or Vanity event, as seen below:
BREAKING: #NJPW's @zacksabrejr returns to #BeyondWrestling for the first time since 2017 at #PerfectionOrVanity on Sunday, 2/26/23 streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling starting at 7pm ET!
Tickets are on sale and selling fast at @ShopIWTV – https://t.co/5Uf6uaG0So#WrestlingOpen pic.twitter.com/BaYfOPicxn
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) February 10, 2023
– NJPW has made episode 99 of NJPW STRONG available for free on their YouTube channel, which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Audience For AEW Dynamite Angle
- Jim Ross On WWE Not Having Interest In Shane Douglas In 2000, Konnan Not Being a Great Fit
- Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In 1988, His Thoughts On Dusty Rhodes At the Time