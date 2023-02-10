wrestling / News

NJPW News: Zack Sabre Jr. Working With Beyond Wrestling, STRONG 99 Available Online

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Zack Sabre Jr. AEW Dynamite 6-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

– Beyond Wrestling recently announced that NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. will be joining the promotion for their upcoming Perfection Or Vanity event, as seen below:

– NJPW has made episode 99 of NJPW STRONG available for free on their YouTube channel, which you can see below:

