NJPW Night Before Rumble on 44th Street Will Be A Mystery Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their Night Before Rumble on 44th Street show will be a mystery event, with no matches announced in advance. It happens at the Palladium in Times Square on October 27, airing on FITE. Rumble on 44th Street happens a day later on October 28. Fans are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. The announcement reads:

Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special TICKETS

Watch LIVE on FITE!

Get the Night Before + Rumble on 44th Street Bundle!

On Friday October 28, Rumble on 44th Street sees NJPW return to New York. The PPV event saw a massive rush for tickets, as fans flocked to be a part of the Palladium in Times Square, leading to the addition of The Night Before, a pre Rumble Halloween Special, live on FITE.

In keeping with the season, spooky surprises are sure to be in store at Night Before- it’ll be a mystery card in the Palladium!

Matches will be revealed as wrestlers make their way to the ring for a wild and unpredictable night!

Plus, we encourage fans to show up in costume! Come to the Palladium in cosplay as your favourite wrestler, movie monster, or whatever takes your fancy- all those in costume will receive a free trading card made especially for the event!

We’ll see you for BOO Japan Pro-Wrestling’s King of Spooks spectacular!