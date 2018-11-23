NJPW Not Certain Hiromu Takahashi Will Be Able to Return

– Hiromu Takahashi’s in-ring career remains in doubt following his neck injury over the summer. The WON reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling is not sure if Takahashi, who suffered a broken neck in a match at G1 Special in July, will be able to come back from the injury.

Takahashi was IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion at the time of his injury. He ended up vacating the championship as a result of the injury and as of now there is no timetable for his possible return.