NJPW Officially Announces KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone For Battle In The Valley

January 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Battle In the Valley Image Credit: NJPW

It’s official: KAIRI will defend the IWGP Women’s Championship against Mercedes Mone at NJPW Battle In the Valley. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Mone, who made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and attacked KAIRI, will battle the champion for the title at the February 18th show in San Jose, California.

The match is the first announced for the show.

