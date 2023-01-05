wrestling / News
NJPW Officially Announces KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone For Battle In The Valley
January 5, 2023 | Posted by
It’s official: KAIRI will defend the IWGP Women’s Championship against Mercedes Mone at NJPW Battle In the Valley. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Mone, who made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and attacked KAIRI, will battle the champion for the title at the February 18th show in San Jose, California.
The match is the first announced for the show.
OFFICIAL!
Battle in the Valley
February 18, San Jose Civic
IWGP Women's Championship@KAIRI_official
LIVE in English on @FiteTV
Tickets: https://t.co/hrgXpbmPgr#njpw #njbitv pic.twitter.com/io7dbW22pa
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2023
