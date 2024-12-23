NJPW Officially Retires KOPW Championship, Ranbo Set For Wrestle Kingdom 19

NJPW has made it official, announcing the retirement of the KOPW Championship and the NJPW Ranbo for Wrestle Kingdom 19. As noted earlier, Great-O-Khan announced at Sunday’s Road to Tokyo Dome show that he was retiring the KOPW Title and that he wanted the annual Ranbo to be for an IWGP Heavyweight Championshup match.

