Various News: NJPW Previews Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, NXT Superstars Help Charity Drive in Orlando

December 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW WrestleKingdom 13

– NJPW released a new video previewing the upcoming Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi match for Omega’s IWGP heavyweight title. The match will take place at Wrestle Kingdom 13 next mont. You can check out the preview video below.

– Some NXT Superstars spent time with kids in Orlando’s Give Kids the World and help with their annual charity drive. You can check out the video showing Ricochet and Candice LeRae working with the kids below.

