NJPW on AXS Rating Holds Even, Audience Down

This week’s episode of NJPW on AXS saw the rating hold even, while the audience slipped. Thursday night’s show garnered a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston and a total audience of 50,000. The numbers were steady with and down 29.6% from last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 71,000 viewers.

The audience was a new low for the show, dipping below the 53,000 from two weeks ago. As noted in the Impact Wrestling rating report, the night was led by the NBA game on TNT which was significantly up from the previous week.

NJPW on AXS is averaging a 0.018 demo rating and 66,000 viewers so far since its return to AXS in late January.