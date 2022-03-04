NJPW on AXS Rating Slips, Viewership Up For Initial First-Run Episode

The return of first-run episodes to NJPW on AXS saw a slip in the rating from last week, though viewership was up. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Thursday’s show, which featured matches from the NJPW New Year’s Golden Series, brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 71,000 viewers.

Those numbers are down a tick and up 34% respectively from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 53,000 viewers. This marks the first time NJPW on AXS hasn’t had a 0.02 since the sophomore episodes on January 27th, though the overall viewership was the third-best of the returned episodes to date.

NJPW on AXS is averaging a 0.019 demo rating and 68,000 viewers in its run thus far.