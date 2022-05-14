NJPW on AXS Rating Spikes To Three-Month High, Viewership Jumps Big

NJPW on AXS saw a major boost in the ratings this week, jumping to the best number since late February. According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 74,000 viewers. The demo rating is the first time that the show did above a 0.01 in eleven weeks, with the last 0.02 demo rating coming at the February 24th episode. In addition, the total audience was the best number since the March 24th episode brought in 84,000 viewers.

As noted earlier in the Impact Wrestling ratings news, the NBA Playoffs dominated the night with the 9:39 PM game on ESPN doing a 1.6 demo rating with 4.529 million viewers, while the 7:10 PM game had a 1.25 and 3.737 million.

NJPW on AXS is averaging a 0.014 demo rating and 59,000 viewers since it premiered in January.