NJPW on AXS Rating Stays Steady, Total Audience Slips

NJPW on AXS continued to stay steady in its demo rating this week, while the overall viewership dropped a bit. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 46,000 viewers. Those numbers are even with and down 17.9% from the previous week’s 0.01 demo rating and 56,000 viewers.

The numbers keep NJPW on the same demo rating for the last six weeks, while the total audience was the lowest since the March 17th episode had 46,000. As noted, NJPW’s lead-in Impact Wrestling was down in ratings and audience for its Multiverse of Matches-replay episode.

NJPW on AXS is averaging a 0.015 demo rating and 63,000 viewers since premiering in January.