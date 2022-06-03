NJPW On AXS Rating, Viewership Down From Last Week

NJPW on AXS TV saw a slip in the ratings and audience from last week’s show. Thursday night’s episode scored a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 43,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down a tick and 32.8% from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and 64,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the May 12th episode hit a 0.01, while the audience was the lowest point since the May 5th episode had 33,000.

As is usually the case, NJPW on AXS didn’t rank among the 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NHL playoffs lead cable for the night with a 0.47 demo rating and 1.472 million viewers, while the NBA Finals dominated the night among all shows with a 2.6 demo rating and 8.13 million viewers.

NJPW on ASX is averaging a 0.014 demo rating and 59,000 viewers in 2022 to date.