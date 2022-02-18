NJPW on AXS Ratings Stay Even, Viewership Hits Four-Week High

NJPW saw a its ratings stay stable on AXS TV, while the overall audience hit a four-week best. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 76,000 total viewers according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are even with and up 24.6% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 61,000 viewers.

The demo rating marked its third week at a 0.02 number, while the viewership was the best since the January 20th series premiere brought in 88,000 viewers.

To date, NJPW’s run on AXS TV has averaged a 0.02 demo rating and 70,000 viewers during its first five weeks on AXS TV.