NJPW on AXS TV Rating Steady, Audience Nudges Up

The rating for this week’s NJPW on AXS remained even with its regular number this week, while the audience was up just a hair. Thursday night’s episode drew a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 51,000 viewers per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

Those numbers are even with and up 2% from last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 50,000 viewers. The viewership represents the best number for the show since the March 31st episode drew 56,000. As usual, NJPW on AXS did not rank among the top 150 cable originals for Thursday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

In 2022 to date, NJPW on AXS is averaging a 0.014 demo rating and 61,000 viewers.