NJPW on Roku Channel Lineup for Episodes 1-10
– As previously reported, NJPW will premiere on the Roku Channel later this Thursda (Feb. 11) at 5:00 pm in the US, UK, and Canada. A 10-hour block will be available showcased Wrestle Kingdom 14. You can check out that lineup for the first 10 episodes of NJPW on Roku below:
Wrestle Kingdom 14: Jay White vs. Testuya Naito
Wrestle Kingdom 14: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi
Wrestle Kingdom 14: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito
Wrestle Kingdom 14: Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Guerrillas of Destiny
Wrestle Kingdom 14: Jyushin Thunder Liger Retirement Matches
Wrestle Kingdom 14: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson
Wrestle Kingdom 14: Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Bullet Club vs. Roppongi 3K
Wrestle Kingdom 14: KENTA vs. Hirooki Goto, CHAOS vs. Bullet Club
Wrestle Kingdom 14: Zack Sabre Jr. vs SANADA, Suzuki-gun vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon
Wrestle Kingdom 14: NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag Championship Gauntlet Match
