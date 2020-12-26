NJPW Passed On Several ‘Major’ Free Agents This Year

Fightful Select reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling passed on several ‘major’ free agents this year and for now doesn’t plan to bring in that many new names from the US.

NJPW did bring several wrestlers over, including KENTA (who lives in the US) and Jeff Cobb. They also filmed several episodes of New Japan USA with various wrestlers from the US independent scene. However, they have also passed on several, including one described as “significant” this past summer. They did let that talent know that the possibility of them working together would be there in the future.