wrestling / News

NJPW Planning To Start Running Korakuen Hall At Full Capacity

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW logo New Japan

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling is planning to run Korakuen Hall at full capacity starting January 29. This is, of course, unless the Japanese government requires any changes due to COVID-19. There will still be mask restrictions and the crowd will not be allowed to boo or cheer.

