NJPW Planning To Start Running Korakuen Hall At Full Capacity
December 10, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling is planning to run Korakuen Hall at full capacity starting January 29. This is, of course, unless the Japanese government requires any changes due to COVID-19. There will still be mask restrictions and the crowd will not be allowed to boo or cheer.
