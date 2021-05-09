wrestling / News
Various News: More NJPW Wrestlers Test Positive for COVID-19, Paul Heyman Set for Virtual Signing
– NJPW has announced that seven of their wrestlers that were tested for COVID-19 on May 4th after the Wrestling Dontaku show in Fukuoka have tested positive.
Two wrestlers who arrived at the show with a fever were immediately tested and were both positive, which led to the decision to test the entire roster, leading to the additional seven positive tests. They note that everyone who has tested positive are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.
New Japan already has postponed two Wrestle Grand Slam shows, one on May 15 in Yokohama Stadium and the other on May 29 in the Tokyo Dome.
They have not yet announced the names of who has tested positive.
– PWInsider reports that Paul Heyman will be doing a virtual signing appearance on June 2nd for HighspotsAuctions.com. Pre-orders for the event are set to begin on Sunday.
