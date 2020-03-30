wrestling / News
NJPW Postpones New Zealand Tryouts From May Over COVID-19 Pandemic
NJPW’s New Zealand tryouts will take place later than intended thanks to — you guessed it — the novel coronavirus. The company posted to Twitter noting that the tyrouts, which were set for May 9th and 10th, will be delayed. No new dates have yet been announced.
The full announcement reads:
As a result of the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to postpone the New Zealand Dojo tryouts, which had been scheduled for May 9 & 10.
Keep checking njpw1972.com and social media for new dates for the tryouts when they are confirmed.
Thank you for your understanding.
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 30, 2020
