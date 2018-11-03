wrestling / News
NJPW Power Struggle Notes: Chris Jericho Retains Intercontinental Title, Another Title Changes Hands
– At today’s NJPW Power Struggle event, IWGP Intercontinental champion Chris Jericho retained his title after defeating EVIL in the main event via submission. Below are some GIFs from the match that were posted on Twitter by Italo Santana.
The IWGP Intercontinental Champion @IAmJericho has arrived. #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/l34eRFRLUi
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
.@IAmJericho connects with a Lionsault! #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/yDV4GOkjEl
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
EVERYTHING IS EVIL THROUGH A TABLE!!! @151012EVIL #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/f2pcK6Ozxi
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
CODEBREAKER!!! @IAmJericho #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/9OMk3xuuVo
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
#AndStill @IAmJericho #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/0vkxWgm55F
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
"EVIL is a though son of a bitch, and Naito, is a coward!" – @IAmJericho #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/WpO2Ntuw0O
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
"That's was the first classic match that EVIL has ever had. And that's just number 1,507 for me." – @IAmJericho #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/ZDMR7jURrk
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
– Elsewhere on the card, Hirooki Goto won the NEVER Openweight title from Taichi at the event.
Scary Backdrop Suplex from @taichi0319! #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/Wto7aonS1z
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
.@taichi0319 hits a big kick. #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/MyVTHTz6tX
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
Last Ride from @taichi0319!! #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/7xWXxmxb38
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018
.@510njpw is for the fourth time in his career, NEVER Openweight Champion. #njpst #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/BdwyRkDKlq
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) November 3, 2018