wrestling / News

NJPW Power Struggle Notes: Chris Jericho Retains Intercontinental Title, Another Title Changes Hands

November 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Power Struggle 2018 (2)

– At today’s NJPW Power Struggle event, IWGP Intercontinental champion Chris Jericho retained his title after defeating EVIL in the main event via submission. Below are some GIFs from the match that were posted on Twitter by Italo Santana.

– Elsewhere on the card, Hirooki Goto won the NEVER Openweight title from Taichi at the event.

