NJPW Presenting New Beginning in Osaka on Sunday
NJPW will present their event New Beginning in Osaka next Sunday, February 9. It will be available on FITE for $24.99 and airs at 2 AM ET. Here’s the lineup:
*Manabu Nakanishi Final in Osaka-Jo Hall: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe
*IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: SHO and YOH vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado
*Special 8-Man Tag Team Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga
*Special Tag Match: Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi
*Special Single Match: SANADA vs. Jay White
*IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryu Lee
*IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki
*IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Double Championship: Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA
