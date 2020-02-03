NJPW Presenting New Beginning in Osaka on Sunday

NJPW will present their event New Beginning in Osaka next Sunday, February 9. It will be available on FITE for $24.99 and airs at 2 AM ET. Here’s the lineup:

*Manabu Nakanishi Final in Osaka-Jo Hall: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe

*IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: SHO and YOH vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

*Special 8-Man Tag Team Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

*Special Tag Match: Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi

*Special Single Match: SANADA vs. Jay White

*IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryu Lee

*IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki

*IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Double Championship: Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA