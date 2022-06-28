NJPW President Comments On Possibility of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2

NJPW President Takami Ohbari recently told Tokyo Sports (h/t WrestlingInc) that he is open to another AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show.

“There are still fighters and cards I would like to see,” he said. “I would like to see a continuation of this event.”

He added that if another Forbidden Door does happen, he’d like it to take place in Japan.

“I think there is a need to see this event in Japan,” Ohbari said. “The 50th anniversary year is a good opportunity to make that happen. I think there are fighters [from AEW] who would like to compete in front of Japanese fans.”

NJPW is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary. AEW owner Tony Khan has already said that he’d like to see another Forbidden Door show.