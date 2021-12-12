NJPW President Gives Estimate For Number of Matches at Wrestle Kingdom 16

NJPW president Takami Ohbari has revealed how many matches are expected for January’s Wrestle Kingdom 16. Ohbari spoke with Tokyo Sports over the weekend and noted that he expects around 10 matches for both days of the show, which takes place on January 4th and 5th.

“First of all, please pay attention to the Best of the Super Juniors and the World Tag League, which are currently being held and will (both) be decided on December 15,” Ohbari said (thanks to Google for the translation). I would like you to understand that the (wrestlers) and staff are concentrating (their efforts on these shows).”

He continued, “I would like to have around 10 matches on both days (of the Tokyo Dome shows). I want to make the content and amount suitable for the beginning of the 50th anniversary. I want to build it.”

As noted on Friday, STARDOM will be part of Wrestle Kingdom 16 with a match on night two of the show.