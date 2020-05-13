NJPW President Harold Meij On Why The Company Hasn’t Run Empty Arena Shows

NJPW has posted a new video online showing President Harold Meij explaining why the company hasn’t run empty arena shows during the COVID-19 pandemic. NJPW has cancelled many shows since the beginning of the pandemic, including the New Japan Cup and the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. NJPW wrestlers and Meij even met with the Japanese government on behalf of the Japanese wrestling industry.

He said: “Obviously New Japan Pro Wrestling incurred significant financial losses with these decisions as well. I cannot overstate how painful these steps have been for us and me personally to take. That said there are three reasons New Japan Pro Wrestling has elected to cancel or to postpone so many events, and why we have not yet to date engaged in so-called empty arena matches. The first and foremost reason has been to protect the health and safety of our wrestlers and staff. When broadcasting matches free of spectators for broadcast online, even if we take all the possible precautions to maintain the safety of the venue, and do all we can to ensure the staff and the wrestlers are healthy, the fact remains that safety is by no means guaranteed. Data has clearly shown high levels of infection within cities like Tokyo and therefore, we believe that to stage events, even in empty arenas, involves a level of unnecessary risk.

The second reason for the event cancellation is connected to the ability to use the venues. Many venues in Japan are run by the municipal and/or provincial governments, with their management deciding to forbid events from taking place in a bid to combat the Coronavirus. Additionally, as the pandemic has escalated, these venues have closed their doors even to empty arena presentations. Since New Japan Pro Wrestling does not own or operate venues of its own, this has led to many cancellations.

Lastly is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s ‘corporate social responsibility.’ New Japan is an industry leader both in Japan and worldwide, with that position comes a great responsibility. As a global society holds a magnifying glass up to us, it behooves New Japan to act to the highest possible ethical standards. We are currently living under a national state of emergency declared by the Japanese government, and have been strongly advised to exercise the maximum of self-restraint when it comes to our activities and individuals and as a business. To hold even empty arena matches in these circumstances would reflect badly on ourselves and our industry, and we will not trade our reputation as a positive force for social good even in the wake of harsh economic realities. It is the good will that we have fostered with our audience, our partners, and society that led to Wrestle Kingdom 14 this year becoming a tremendous success, allowing us to continue operating in the black. That goodwill must be protected at all costs.”

He also noted that there were positives for NJPW’s current break, including the fact that the wrestlers on the roster have been given a chance to heal and rest. He then broke down the steps that NJPW plans to take in order to start running live events again.

He said: “As for the future, the first step for NJPW returning to action will indeed be empty arena matches with no fans in attendance, this step will be taken when and only when the state of emergency restrictions are lifted, the number of new coronavirus infections declines, and when matches can take place in a properly disinfected and safe setting. Once these conditions are met, matches will be held in Japan as well as in our Los Angeles dojo in the United States.

The next step after that will be to begin welcoming fans to attend events. For this step to be taken our wrestlers and staff will undergo rigorous health checks. In addition, fans will be subject to thermographic temperature checks on upon entry, masks will be compulsory, and venues will be thoroughly disinfected and properly ventilated with the elimination of smoking areas for example, and spaces will be left between the seats to comply with social distancing. Although this means our venues will be half of their usual capacity at first, we will be taking the absolute maximum of due care to ensure your health and safety and look forward to welcoming you once again to our matches.”