NJPW President Howard Meij Says Wrestle Dynasty Still Going Forward, Talks Possibly Working With AEW

NJPW President Howard Meij spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing the company’s plans for the future, their upcoming Wrestle Dynasty show and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the company’s status right now amid the pandemic: “At this moment in time, our events, up to and including March 21, have been cancelled. Everyone involved in this situation wants to get back to business as usual immediately afterward, and we are working toward that. The situation is fluid, however, and we have to act responsibly. The Coronavirus has dramatically affected how sports and events-based businesses worldwide are able to operate. Being the biggest professional wrestling organization in Japan put a spotlight upon us and gave us a significant social responsibility. It has been our duty to not just act in the best interests of our fans, wrestlers and staff, but of society at large.”

On the NJPW Together Project on New Japan World: “We’ve thought about what we could do to boost morale of all our fans, and hence the ‘Together Project’ was launched. This project seeks to use our streaming service, NJPW World, to stream original content on a regular basis. This includes creating and streaming programs such as live talk shows by the wrestlers, never-before-seen matches, interviews, and the addition of wrestler commentary and point of view to their own matches, all with the goal to give fans unique content in these trying times. We were encouraged to see our first live talk session reaching the sixth highest trend on Twitter, and this content has also been made available in English, giving our international fanbase the chance to see another side of our Japanese talent.”

On the company’s Wrestle Dynasty show at Madison Square Garden in August: “We are still absolutely planning to hold our first-ever Wrestle Dynasty event at Madison Square Garden in August to showcase the very best wrestling NJPW can offer to our fans in the USA. The slogan of the event, ‘We built a Kingdom. Join our Dynasty,’ celebrates the community spirit that has built NJPW into what it is, and that is a fervor and passion that we feel will make Wrestle Dynasty a tremendous success after we overcome the current crisis. MSG is the ‘Holy Grail’ of wrestling venues, and our first event there in April 2019 was a big success. Our biggest event of the year, which brings the best we have to offer and culminates that year, is our annual January 4 Wrestle Kingdom event in Japan. We wanted to create and deliver a similar experience for our US fans, and therefore have established the Wrestle Dynasty brand whereby we promise to give our US fans the very best we have to offer as a similar one-time annual big event each year.”

On going head to head with NXT TakeOver: Boston that weekend: “We believe competition is a healthy thing that will keep us on our feet, and that we cannot be complacent. Two big competitive events held in a relatively close proximity is the ultimate test of our brand’s strength, and means that we as a company must deliver the highest quality experience possible. We are confident that, like our past events, the fans that choose to come to our event will be left with an experience that lasts a lifetime.”

On a potential working agreement with AEW: “Throughout our 50-year history we have had numerous relationships with other wrestling promotions. Japanese mentality is one of loyalty. We work under a long-term principle that, ‘Once in, you’re in for a lifetime.’ AEW has made tremendous inroads and is establishing their unique brand of wrestling with their vision of what wrestling should be. We continue to watch with interest how AEW continues to evolve their brand.”

On leaving AXS TV: “We realize how important television is as a platform to reach out to new audiences. We are grateful to AXS for giving us a home for so many years in the US, and we are working on finding new broadcast partners as we continue to elevate our brand across America. Until then, live English coverage as well as all past matches can be enjoyed on our streaming platform, NJPW World.”

On if NJPW will have its own women’s division: “Stardom has grown to be the world’s premiere women’s wrestling promotion with diverse characters and dedicated talent that deserve a global spotlight. Under Bushiroad’s guidance we look forward to seeing Stardom continue to grow on their own merits and in their own right.”